Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of HUM opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.14. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.29 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

