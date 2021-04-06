Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

THNPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of THNPF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 2,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,528. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

