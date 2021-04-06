The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKGFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$66.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

