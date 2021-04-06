The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Up 5.2%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 2,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 483,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,574. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

