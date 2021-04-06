The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

