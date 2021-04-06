The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.62

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $30.85. The China Fund shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 5,803 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The China Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in The China Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

