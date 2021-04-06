The Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.99 or 0.00412878 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002139 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

