The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

