The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. The Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a PE ratio of -459.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $3,634,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,598 shares of company stock valued at $31,603,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.