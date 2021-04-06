The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00.

PNC stock opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

