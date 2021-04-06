The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $800.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 212.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.22.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.25. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $146.04 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.