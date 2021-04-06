Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 683 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 633,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

