Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $58,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of THO opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

