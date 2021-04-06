TOP Reaches Market Cap of $28.55 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and $2.14 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

