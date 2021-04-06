Tornado Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.82 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $154.20 or 0.00267134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $81.82 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,599 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

