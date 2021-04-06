Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.13

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and traded as high as $37.00. Toshiba shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 13,185 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit