Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of 632% compared to the average volume of 330 call options.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

