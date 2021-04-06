TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.66. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 498,787 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.