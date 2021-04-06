TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.