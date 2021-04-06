Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TV. Eight Capital upped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Shares of TSE:TV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. 33,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

