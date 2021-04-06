Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Up 15.5% Over Last 24 Hours

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $238,107.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

