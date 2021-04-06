Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $422.70 million and $86.34 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

