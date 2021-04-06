TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. TRON has a total market cap of $9.01 billion and $10.78 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 92.5% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002979 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON's total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON's official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON's official website is tron.network. TRON's official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

