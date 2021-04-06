TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 897 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,302,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.04. 18,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.93 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

