TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.26. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.56 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

