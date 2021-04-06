TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 1,463 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,725,000 after buying an additional 263,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

HON stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $220.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average of $197.98. The company has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

