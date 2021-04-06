TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000.

Shares of XLG stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average is $280.26. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.97 and a fifty-two week high of $305.46.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

