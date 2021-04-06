tru Independence LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,244,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

