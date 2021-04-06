tru Independence LLC Invests $928,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $491.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.95 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

