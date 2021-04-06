Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 177.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

