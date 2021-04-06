Truist Financial Corp Purchases 23,673 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

