Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,528 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

