Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,972,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus increased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,314. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

