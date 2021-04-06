Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

