UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 162,450 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of The Travelers Companies worth $242,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

