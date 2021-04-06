UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 147,241 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $203,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

