UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $226.23 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Altria Group worth $226,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

