UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $142.00 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

