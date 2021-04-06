UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $142.00 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $145.09.
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
