Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Plans Dividend of GBX 41.50

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ULE opened at GBX 2,092 ($27.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,000.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,052.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

