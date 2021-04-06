United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 4,763 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

