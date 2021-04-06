United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.