United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

