United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 265,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.