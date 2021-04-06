United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.