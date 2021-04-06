USA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 37,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,200 call options.

Shares of USAT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $908.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. USA Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $12.94.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,951,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,306,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

