Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,486.50, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

