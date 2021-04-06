Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $74.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,486.50, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

