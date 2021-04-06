Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires Shares of 256 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,171.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

