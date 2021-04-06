Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires Shares of 7,230 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. 12,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

