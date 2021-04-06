Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $1.28 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.61 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

